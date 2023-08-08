The Courier
Fireball over Victoria likely Russian rocket remnants

By Cassandra Morgan
Updated August 8 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:33pm
A fireball seen travelling through Victoria's night sky was likely the remnants of a Russian rocket re-entering the earth's atmosphere.

