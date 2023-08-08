The only Ballarat location to get federal Black Spot funding this year is the intersection of Dana Street and Raglan Street South, which will be turned into a roundabout.
To combat issues at the intersection, $615,000 will be used to construct a roundabout with splitter islands and install separated pedestrian and bicycle paths.
The intersection is a two blocks away from Dawson Street, which received Black Spot funding in an earlier round to create left-turn-only lanes - not that this has stopped crashes from occurring.
There are a handful of previous Black Spot Program projects underway across Ballarat, such as a roundabout on Eureka and Fussell Street, splitter lanes on Sturt Street from Grenville to Doveton Street and a roundabout and separated bicycle lanes on Ripon and Urquhart Street near the Fidelity Club kindergarten.
These projects alone, starting in 2016, total more than $1.5 million.
Overall, the 2023-24 program will give out $25.6 million to 57 different dangerous crash sites across Victoria.
Victoria's Roads and Road Safety Minister Melissa Horne said the program will help tackle the state's road toll.
"We are committed to keeping Australians safe on our roads. These 57 new projects in Victoria will improve safety, benefit our communities and reduce road trauma," she said in a statement.
In terms of other funding, earlier in 2023, phase four of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program was announced with City of Ballarat receiving $1.5 million plus an additional $884,214.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
