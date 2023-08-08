The Courier
Ballarat's Raglan and Dana streets gets Black Spot roundabout

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated August 8 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:00pm
The corner of Dana Street and Raglan Street South intersection which is set to have a roundabaout installed. Pictures by Adam Trafford
The only Ballarat location to get federal Black Spot funding this year is the intersection of Dana Street and Raglan Street South, which will be turned into a roundabout.

