Stef Walter insists she's not an adrenaline junkie, but her latest hobby tells a different story.
Most people consider even the thought of climbing out of an aircraft cockpit in-flight to stand on the wing, or wrap yourself around the bracing between the wings of a biplane, as just plain crazy.
But for the mental health nurse and ACU lecturer, wing walking is something that intrigued her so much she wanted to try for herself.
The licensed pilot and Ballarat Aero Club secretary had seen wing walkers in action at the Australian International Airshow at Avalon, and seen documentaries and videos online, and wondered if it was something she too could do.
Turns out it was.
Ms Walter last week completed the world's only wing walking course, at the small regional Sequim Valley Airport in Washington State. Tom Cruise is completing the course this week in preparation for his next Mission: Impossible movie.
She is now believed to be the only trained wing walker in Australia.
Several other Australians, including comedian Tommy Little, have had wing walking experiences but been strapped to the top wing of the aircraft on take-off.
Ms Walter though completed a full course, learning how to climb from the cockpit to the top wing of the 1943 Stearman bi-plane during flight and connect herself to the frame, and how to thread herself around the struts and bracing between top and bottom wing to complete various stunts while the aircraft completed aerobatic manoeuvres 2km (6000ft) above the ground.
After completing hours of ground schooling, the first time she climbed from the cockpit to the top wing she felt "eerily calm" despite the intensity of the wind buffeting her as the aircraft cruised at 150kmh.
"After all the physical training I was already exhausted, then getting up there every move I had to scream just to push myself against the sheer force," she said.
"I was so exhausted I had no room for nerves. By the time I stepped out of the plane I was so mentally prepared and so exhausted there was no room for further emotion ... so I was eerily calm."
Although instructors had told her about the wind resistance, it wasn't until the first time she climbed out of the cockpit and met the wind that she realised how strong it really was.
"There was a moment of panic that I'm not strong enough to be able to do this, but I did just with sheer willpower," she said.
"There was that moment of panic thinking there was no way, then climbing up to the top of the wing I was trying not to look down too much and mentally trying to get through the first component and strap myself into the top wing."
Once she was strapped in, the pilot began doing aerobatics including barrel rolls and hammerheads, or stall turns, with Ms Walter perched on top of the wing.
"I was wearing goggles but you still tear up. I was trying to keep my eyes open so I was aware of what was going on."
After the flight on the top wing, Ms Walter returned to the cockpit before venturing out again for some more difficult manoeuvres on the bottom wing.
"The bottom wing is a lot more difficult. There's a lot more wind resistance because of the propeller, and you're not strapped in so you have to learn how to hook your body around the wing bracing and hold on for dear life as you are doing aerobatics," she said.
"The bottom wing is probably the most nerve wracking where your placement is and there's probably a hand-width span between you and a 6000ft drop."
Even breathing while outside a moving aircraft is a challenge, let alone bracing yourself against the wind resistance and holding on.
"It's very different. It's very much sharp inhales and it's like if you stick your head out of the car whizzing down the highway at 110kmh," she said.
To prepare for her wing walking course, Ms Walter trained for about three months to build upper body and lower body strength, and worked on her flexibility through practicing yoga.
She thought she was fit, but "didn't realise the actual physical strength that goes into wing walking".
"I thought I had it down-pat, but I was so physically exhausted. I've never been so exhausted in my life."
Only a few people knew Ms Walter was even going to the US for the wing walking course.
"It's such a crazy thing to do and so many people are unsuccessful in their training. I didn't want to come back with my tail between my legs," she said.
"A lot of people are unsuccessful first off because they're not physically fit enough to be able to haul themselves up with the wind resistance, then there's the mental challenge ... and the entire time reminding yourself of your own mortality."
Friends and family she had told were "dead set against it" and tried to dissuade her. Her partner Mick said he didn't know what wing walking was and didn't want to know.
"You can tell me all about it when you get back," he said.
Through it all though, the aviation-loving Ballarat woman was most concerned about the aircraft.
Stearman bi-planes, which the US Air Force, Navy and Royal Canadian Air Force used as World War II training aircraft, have fabric wings and fuselage and she was worried she might cause damage with one wrong move.
"You obviously do quite significant training (on the ground) in regard to manoeuvres so you master the foot placement, physicality and contending with the G-forces," she said.
"Being a fabric wing, I think my biggest fear was ruining or wrecking the plane, which I believe happened with a student who did some damage the week before I was there.
"My biggest fear was more fear for the plane than myself."
There are no professional wing walkers in Australia, but Ms Walter would like to be the first.
"If I found a pilot that had a Stearman or biplane I wouldn't have a second thought, but it really is just about figuring out how is it even possible in Australia as it's just not a thing here."
