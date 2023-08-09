The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Ballarat 'vigilante' bites man's ear, chases him with axe

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated August 9 2023 - 10:58am, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE 10.55am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.