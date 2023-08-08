A man accused of being a paedophile had part of his ear bitten off in a "vigilante justice" attack in Alfredton.
A 29-year-old tradie, Kane Sumner, appeared from custody at the County Court in Ballarat on Tuesday to plead guilty to charges of assault, aggravated burglary and intentionally causing injury after two incidents in Ballarat in 2020.
The first incident occurred on July 31, 2020, when Sumner confronted a man outside of his Ballarat East home in the middle of the night.
The man came outside to meet Sumner, who told the man to get inside of his car to "have a chat".
When the man refused, the pair got into an argument, with Sumner accusing the man of "touching his kids".
As the argument became heated, Sumner went to his car, got an axe, and began swinging at the man - chasing him onto the road.
Sumner then got into his car and left the address, accelerating at the man forcing him to run out of the way of his car.
The second incident occurred on September 24, 2020, when the same man from the earlier incident was residing at a Sturt Street motel in Alfredton.
At about 4.40am in the morning the man was woken by knocking on his unit's door.
He opened the door to find an unknown man and a woman - Sumner's partner, who was known to him, waiting to come inside.
The court heard the two let themselves in and repeated allegations that the man touched Sumner's children, with the woman stating "what is going on champ, how does it feel to be a paedo".
The woman called Sumner who arrived at the unit soon after.
Sumner placed a tracking device on the man's car and pulled a knife from the front pocket of his jumper before entering the unit.
Once inside, Sumner lunged at the man, and had to be pulled back by his two associates.
The four then sat in the unit for a short while with the door locked.
As Sumner, his partner and the other man were leaving the address, Sumner charged back into the room, pinned the man to the bed and bit part of his right ear off.
He then spat on the man and left.
Police would later find skin and tissue from the man's ear on the floor of the unit, which was unable to be reattached.
After the group had left the man walked to a neighbouring unit and was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital.
Sumner was arrested in September 2020 and was bailed, then re-arrested in June 2023.
In a statement read aloud in court, the victim said his ear was permanently "mangled" despite the effort of plastic surgeons, causing him embarrassment.
"Before the crime I was a fun, friendly, outgoing person... I don't have contact with family or friends anymore because I don't know who I can or can't trust," the statement said.
"I think people are staring at me because of my mangled ear, it causes me to become embarrassed and frustrated.
"My disfigured ear has scarred me for life, and I have to be reminded of the crime every day when I look in the mirror."
Sumner's defence barrister told the court his client had good employment prospects upon release and asked for a sentence combining prison time with a community corrections order.
Judge Anne Hassan said the offending was too serious for a combination sentence, with aggravating factors such as the use of a weapon, the burglary occurring at night, and having a level of planning.
The matter was adjourned until Wednesday for sentencing.
Victims of Crime Helpline: 1800 819 817
