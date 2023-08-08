Heartless thieves have ransacked a Buninyong property, taking the victim's father's World War 2 medals, soldier's uniform - and even salt and pepper shakers.
Ballarat detectives said the Scott Street theft happened sometime between July 16 and 30.
Police said a BMW sedan, paintings, jewellery, crystal glassware and tableware were also stolen.
Detectives believe the offenders have attended the home on several occasions in order to remove the stolen goods and have released images of the stolen items.
The BMW has been observed near Toorak Road and now bears stolen registration plates ARB069.
Police said the World War 2 uniform included a long jacket.
Anyone with information or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
