Protect what matters most in 2024 with a new insurance policy with View Insurance

View Insurance, backed by Budget Direct, offers award-winning insurance for less. Make 2024 the year you make a change. Picture Shutterstock

Does it feel like everything is getting more expensive and every bill you open is more than the previous one?



This is especially true for insurance with car insurance premiums increasing by an average of 8.9 per cent and 10.7 per cent for home insurance premiums.

One of Australia's largest insurance companies doubled earnings to $276 million with customer premiums increasing by an average of nine per cent.

Thankfully, there is a new provider offering a range of insurance products specialising in regional markets. Newly-established View Insurance is backed by Budget Direct to offer award-winning insurance for less.



Don't wait until your renewal date to look for a better deal on your insurance. You can shop around at any time and if you've paid annually it's most likely you'll get the unused premium refunded.

Every month one to 12 people are in the market for insurance yet only about 30 per cent of those people shop around to ensure they're getting the best deal.

Chances are you're with one of the two big insurers who control more than 72 per cent of the insurance market.



These insurance companies have reported major price increases to the ASX, so consumers can expect increases on their renewals.

While potential savings are a huge plus, View Insurance is also offering a cash prize to celebrate the business launch.



Anyone who takes out a policy after getting a quote will be in with a chance to win $20,000.

This prize, potential savings and the backing of a trusted insurance company (Budget Direct) makes the move to View Insurance very appealing but there's one more reason to move your policy.

View Insurance customers will get to enjoy the same award-winning pricing and service offered by Budget Direct and the added satisfaction of knowing that for every policy sold View Insurance and Budget Direct will come together to donate $20 to great causes.

For more information: www.viewinsurance.com.au