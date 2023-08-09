A tour through the favourite songs from some much-loved musicals awaits Ballarat audiences as musical theatre stars of the future take to the stage.
Young performers from Ballarat Centre of Music and the Arts have been rehearsing for their production Imagine This!, a celebration of musicals including A Chorus Line, Pirates of Penzance, & Juliet, SiX, Ride the Cyclone and more.
Some of the artists, aged 10 to 17, are already stage veterans and have been performing for many years, while some are talented newcomers finding their own place in the spotlight.
"The standard that these students have achieved is quite incredible, and I believe they have thoroughly enjoyed preparing to present such a huge variety of musical numbers and scenes," said producer and director Paula Heenan.
"Every person is able to shine in this format, and we just know that the audience is going to be thrilled with the outcome."
Many of the cast members have been busy juggling rehearsals and performances for multiple shows at once, with recent roles in school productions and seven who played the children's roles in Ballarat Lyric Theatre's The Sound of Music.
"The ease at which these performers have been able to grasp intricate harmonies, and in many cases even create their own harmonies, is astounding," Ms Heenan said.
Ms Heenan said many of the Imagine This! cast hoped to go on to full-time careers in performing arts.
Imagine This! is at Mount Clear College's Gay Gough Theatre on August 12 and 13. Tickets from events.humanitix.com.
