Seven years after helping deliver the Warrnambool Seahawks a drought-breaking Big V title, former Ballarat Miner Nathan Sobey has guided another team to a historic championship.
The Warrnambool export and former St Patrick's College Ballarat student was named finals most valuable player after his Ipswich Force side defeated Gold Coast Rollers on Sunday to clinch the NBL1 North trophy - the association's first state title in its 60-year existence.
Ballarat Miners play in the NBL1 South division of the second-tier national competition.
Sobey, who plays for the Brisbane Bullets in the National Basketball League, averaged 27.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and three assists across the three-game series which the Force won 2-1.
The significance of the title triumph was not lost on the Olympic Bronze medallist, who first signed with the club ahead of the cancelled 2020 season.
"It felt awesome, obviously it means a lot to the Ipswich community and people who have been involved with that organisation for a very long time," Sobey told ACM of the win.
"I think it's 60 years it's been going for and they've never won anything in the men's, so to be able to be the first team to be able to get that done just makes it even (more) special.
"And then obviously doing it with a great bunch of guys, coaching staff, it just made it even better. Really enjoyed my time this season with the group."
Until this year, Sobey had endured an interrupted tenure with the Force due to factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, injury and Olympic commitments.
He said the community had really embraced him during his time and was delighted to help the club finally achieve the ultimate glory.
"I'm just glad that I could do my part and help out with bringing back what we set the goal to be four years ago," he said.
Sobey's attention now turns to the upcoming NBL season which gets under way in late September.
The Bullets are aiming to rise up the ladder after an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign saw them finish ninth.
"I'm really looking forward to it," Sobey said.
"We've had a big change from top to bottom both on and off the court so it's been really refreshing coming in this pre-season and working with the new group and new coaches, new staff.
"We consider ourselves a play-off team and that's what we'll stand for and hold our standards to that."
Sobey hopes to find time to head back to Warrnambool before the season starts.
"I have not been home in a little bit now," he said.
"The plan is to get home before the season starts but that's easier said then done. (I've) still got a lot of training and stuff to do and get ready for."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
