The Courier
Works begin on Memorial Wall Rotunda by Ballarat Arch of Victory

By Melanie Whelan
August 9 2023 - 12:30pm
Early restoration works are underway to care for an almost-90-year-old feature in the Arch of Victory precinct commemorating all in the district who served in WWI.

