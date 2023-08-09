Car rolls in Redan, driver jumps out to save dog

A driver was able to escape their rolled car to rescue their terrified dog after a crash in Redan.
Emergency crews were called to the scene about 11am on Leith Street near the Yarrowee Parade intersection, finding a car on the embankment on the curving hill heading up from the bridge.
It's understood it was a single-vehicle crash, with one occupant inside.
While no one was taken to hospital, police said the driver was able to get out of vehicle to secure their dog, which had run from the crash scene.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet known at this stage.
Leith Street was temporarily blocked while the vehicle was recovered and the scene was cleaned up.
