The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

CHFL: Shaun O'Loughlin staying with Buninyong for another year

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated August 9 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shaun O'Loughlin and Buninyong have agreed to terms that will see him coaching the Bombers again in the CHFL next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.