Shaun O'Loughlin and Buninyong have agreed to terms that will see him coaching the Bombers again in the CHFL next year.
The 2024 season will be his sixth in charge.
O'Loughlin said he was really excited about having another season.
"I feel really well supported," he said.
"We've got a really good player group and they're keen to stay together.
"I believe we're a club which appeals to potential recruits.
We have great facilities and a really good culture with the way we play and what we try to do.
"I think it's a really good place to be."
O'Loughlin believes with better luck this year Buninyong would have been in the finals again.
"It's a rarity for us not to be playing finals, but we've still shown we play a reasonable brand of football.
"If we can add a few players to our list, we won't be too far away (from finals next year)," he said.
Buninyong is 10th with two home and away rounds to play - three wins outside the top eight with six victories.
O'Loughlin moved to Buninyong as non-playing coach in 2019 after the Bombers had lost a grand final to Beaufort.
He led them to a semi-final in his first season before COVID-19 intervened in 2020 and 2021, and an elimination final last year.
