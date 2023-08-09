The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

CHFL: Newlyn considering resting players in run to finals

DB
By David Brehaut
August 9 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newlyn is considering resting players in the last two home and away rounds to ensure it is in the best possible shape for the CHFL finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.