Newlyn is considering resting players in the last two home and away rounds to ensure it is in the best possible shape for the CHFL finals.
Cats coach Marcus Darmody said now that they were locked in, they wanted to make sure they were in the best possible shape for the first week of finals.
"There's a few sore boys. We need to make sure everyone's in the best possible shape."
In addition to having some players feeling the effects of the rigours of a long season, Newlyn came out of its win over Ballan on Saturday the worse for wear.
Ruckman Jarrod Fryar and Nick Carter are now in some doubt for what will be an elimination for the Cats after joining their injury list.
Darmody said Carter was under a cloud with a knee issue and Fryar had dislocated his "good" shoulder.
"It's not ideal."
Tall defender Jackson Starcevich also suffered concussion, but Darmody said hopefully he would be right after having a week off.
Carter, one of Newlyn's prize recruits, has had a luckless season with injury - principally hamstring strains.
He has managed only five games.
Eighth-placed Newlyn plays Daylesford and Dunnstown (seventh) in its remaining two games.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
