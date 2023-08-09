Bombers' bid to overturn last-gasp loss to Demons comes to end

Buninyong has ended its attempt to have its CHFL round 13 loss to Bungaree overturned.
Club president Wayne Barrenger has confirmed the Bombers had accepted AFL Victoria's decision not to allow an appeals hearing to take place.
Buninyong had hoped to have the four-point defeat reversed, believing the winning goal was kicked after the final siren sounded in the match at Bungaree on Saturday, July 22.
Buninyong initially took its case to the CHFL.
However, the CHFL board informed Buninyong Football Netball Club it did not have the authority to change the umpires' decision on a match result.
The Bombers then approached AFL Goldfields and Western District regional manager Jason Muldoon, asking what course of action was open to the club to the matter further.
AFL Victoria community football manager John O'Donohue informed the Bombers that after considering the available evidence, it had been determined that matter would not be referred to the region appeals committee.
"AFL Victoria are supportive of the position of the CHFL board in that the laws of the game have been applied to in accordance with (rule) 10.5 of the 2023 laws of Australian football."
This rule states: "The end of a quarter occurs when any field umpire or emergency umpire first hears the siren sounded by the timekeepers to signal the end of a quarter."
O'Donohue said there was no jurisdiction to overturn an umpire's decision.
At the time of the defeat Buninyong was still in contention to force its way into the top eight and play finals.
Had the Bombers defeated Bungaree, they would have been within one win of the top eight with four home and away rounds to play.
A loss to Carngham-Linton in the next round effectively ended Buninyong's finals hopes.
With two games now remaining, Buninyong is now three games outside the top eight.
