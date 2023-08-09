The Courier
BFNL Hall of Fame elevates Danny Roche to legend status, adds seven members

By The Courier
Updated August 9 2023 - 10:01pm, first published 10:00pm
These past greats have been honoured at the BFNL Hall of Fame and Legends Night.
East Ballarat's Danny Roche has been elevated to legend status in the Ballarat Football Netball League Hall of Fame.

