East Ballarat's Danny Roche has been elevated to legend status in the Ballarat Football Netball League Hall of Fame.
He was bestowed the honour at a BFNL Hall of Fame and Legends Night at Ballarat Leagues Club on Wednesday.
Seven new hall of fame members were also inducted - Jarrod Edwards (Redan, North Ballarat and Ballarat), John Schultz (Daylesford), Charlie Clymo (Golden Point), Kevin Cummins (East Ballarat/East Point), Brendan Mason (Daylesford, East Ballarat and Ballarat), Darren Stanley (Melton and Melton South) and Tony Howlett (Golden Point).
Roche was inducted into the hall of fame in 2014, recognised for 37 years of on and off-field service to East Ballarat.
Named in the East Ballarat team of the century, Roche was a four-time Bulldogs best and fairest and has been hailed as their best player of all-time.
He showed talent as a junior, winning the BFL under-16 best and fairest in 1938 and, at senior level, captained East Ballarat in their 1949 and 1950 premiership years.
He represented the BFL and went on to coach Creswick, where he won the Clunes league.
The Courier congratulates these legends of the game.
