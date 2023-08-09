Residents at one of Ballarat's worst intersections for crashes are once again wondering if it will take a fatality to get any safety upgrades installed.
The scene of at least three serious T-bone crashes in the past six months, Darling Street and Talbot Street in Redan remains a give-way intersection despite residents calling for changes.
On Wednesday, a woman in her 90s was rushed to hospital after another T-bone crash, with her car crashing into a drain on the north-eastern corner and hitting a fence.
She received lower body injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle, a woman in her 70s, was assessed at the scene but did not need emergency transport, according to Ambulance Victoria.
Called to the scene about 12.30pm on Wednesday, firefighters were seen with the "Jaws of Life" as she was extricated.
The other vehicle, a white hatchback, was smoking from the severe damage to its front.
Tara Moore, who lives on the corner across from where the crash happened, was the first on scene, struggling to open a crumpled door before a firefighter who was driving by stopped to help.
"You can hear the cars driving past, I was going into my studio, unlocking the door - but then you hear the screech first, and you think 'is this going to be a near-miss or a crash?'," she said.
"I don't know how to describe the sound, it's horrific, the worst sound you can hear, a screech, a crunch, a bang.
"Even though we've been through this again and again, you're still shocked."
This is the third serious crash since May that has resulted in a person being taken to hospital - in May, a ute and hatchback collided at the same intersection, with the ute skidding off the road through a nearby fence and landing in the front yard of a home centimetres away from crashing into the building.
Then in June, 2023, a red car travelling south on Talbot Street was t-boned by a driver of a white vehicle who allegedly failed to give way while travelling west on Darling Street.
The intersection has had a long history of dangerous crashes - residents noted it is the first give-way sign on Darling Street after the traffic lights on Skipton Street.
Some expressed incredulity that the intersection at Raglan Street and Dana Street was chosen to receive Black Spot funding for a new roundabout.
Peter Waugh, who also lives nearby, said residents had become "resigned" to the crashes.
"You hear the bang, or in this case I heard the sirens, and you walk out and you know what it'll be," he said.
Ms Moore said someone from the City of Ballarat needed to talk to residents about what can be done to improve safety.
"It is beyond a joke now," she said.
"The thought of running out here and seeing a fatality - it makes me very upset, I've got that awful sick feeling, my heart is fluttering just thinking of it.
"It's disgusting, how can we just wait until someone dies?
"We need to talk to somebody and they need to come here and see it, we can show them the photos and CCTV footage, because it's not stopping.
"The white lines get painted, which does absolutely nothing, or they move the sign an inch, that doesn't help - either put a traffic light or a roundabout in."
In a statement, City of Ballarat infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall said design works at the intersection are under way.
"Safety improvements may include kerb nibbings and splitter islands," she said.
"The project is on the City of Ballarat's capital program for the 2023/24 financial year. Works are expected to begin in this period.
"Last year we also undertook safety works to upgrade the intersection, including relocating the give way signs to make it easier for motorists to see, increasing the size of the give way signs and tree trimming to ensure visibility of the road signs."
It was the second crash in Redan on the same day, after a car rolled onto its side after an incident in Leith Street, Redan about 11am.
