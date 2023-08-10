TAFE and university students are feeling the pinch of cost of living pressures, with increasing numbers seeking scholarships and other support to get by.
Federation TAFE director of learner experience and excellence Chris Noonan said more students were accessing scholarships and engaging with the various support services that Federation provides TAFE and university students as they face the challenges of study and life.
"We have a large number of young students, particularly apprentices and trainees, and we also have a number of mature age students as well, people returning to study who have a family, and they are facing significant challenges as we all are whether it be financial particularly through cost of living ... or mental health, personal health of family issues," he said.
"It's a big, big challenge for everyone at the moment."
Academic support and financial support were among the greatest need.
"It's hard when you are studying and the young cohort of our students are a bit more vulnerable to some of these challenges. We have definitely seen an uptick in students accessing scholarships to help support them through their study ... and more engagement (with support services) through some of the activities and events we are holding."
On Wednesday, Federation TAFE hosted its second TAFE Fest for the year with food trucks, music, activities and games provided for students alongside stands featuring the various support services available to students, including apprenticeship and traineeship support officers, student advocacy, equity, diversity and disability liaison staff and other wellbeing services.
"It's much easier to get that engagement when you put them in front of students," he said.
About 350 staff and students, including university students from the Camp Street campus, enjoyed the food, drinks and activities, and 25 year 10 Loreto students on an excursion to learn more about TAFE and TAFE pathways also took part.
"It's not only a good opportunity for some fun, free food and music for students, it's about supporting the wellbeing and success of our students," Mr Noonan said.
Federation will hold its annual Open Day on Sunday August 13 with campus tours, course advice and connection with employers a highlight of the offerings at all three of Federation's Ballarat campuses at Mt Helen, SMB (Federation TAFE) and Camp Street..
"Through this (cooperative education) model, from 2025, all courses will be designed, developed and delivered in partnership with industry, and students will receive work integrated learning to give them a valuable head-start in their career," Federation University vice chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley said.
"Federation is helping students to realise their career dreams from the moment they enrol, by forging early connections with employers through events like open day and supporting real-world experience throughout their studies."
Open day will also be an opportunity for prospective students to get personalised advice about industry placement opportunities, the courses that align with their goals, pathway options, study support and the university's scholarships of which there were more than 200 on offer this year.
For more information about Open Day, or to register to attend, visit federation.edu.au/openday
