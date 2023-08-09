A Sebastopol man who set his getaway car on fire during a bungled burglary in Springbank earlier this year has faced court.
Joshua Bentley, 40, appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to charges including burglary, trespassing and vehicle theft.
The charges relate to a string of crimes committed by Bentley from late 2022 to early 2023, which saw him break into properties to steal goods.
The offending began on November 1, 2022, when Bentley was captured on CCTV entering a nearly-complete unit in Wendouree about 2am.
The building had temporary fencing around the outside, and some of the homeowners possessions stored inside.
Bentley smashed a window of the property, went inside and took a television and picture frames from the address, with a total value of $1000. He left in a white Subaru.
On November 17, 2022, the same Subaru was seen parked at a house for sale on Smythes Road in Delacombe.
Police investigated the house, which looked like it had been broken into, and that someone had been staying inside.
In a shed at the property, several power tools and other stolen household items were found locked away.
Police found Bentley's fingerprints on a shower door in the house.
Bentley also pleaded guilty to stealing a black Holden Captiva on the morning of February 9, 2023, from an address on Foster Street, Redan.
Between 11.45am and 1.20pm on the same day, Bentley took the front number plate of a parked car in Mount Helen.
Later in the day, Bentley and an unknown co-offender took a red Vespa motor scooter from outside of a Ballarat East address, loading the scooter by hand into the Captiva.
Each incident was captured on either CCTV or dash cam footage.
On May 31, 2023, Bentley and an unknown co-accused broke into a property on Springbank Road in Springbank.
When the property owner returned, he found Bentley standing outside of the address next to a black Holden station wagon loaded with items stolen from his house, including an Apple computer, drone and a desk drawer.
The property owner took pictures on his phone of the car and Bentley, who set the car on fire with a jerry can and left.
The car was partially damaged but not destroyed when police arrived.
Bentley was arrested on June 1 when police visited his Sebastopol residence.
He was found to have had 0.37g of methamphetamine in a zip lock bag in his possession, which he told police was bath salts, which he had been putting in his baths as he was sick.
Bentley's lawyer told the court his offending was linked to drug use, with the latest episode of offending accompanying a relapse on methamphetamine.
The lawyer said Bentley burnt the car in an act of "desperation", as he was scared of what would happen to him if he was caught.
He was given a prison sentence of one year and two months with eight months non-parole and 69 days recognised as already served.
