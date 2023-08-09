Ballarat Grampians Community Legal Service (BGCLS) wants to extend its reach across the community, amid fears people who might be eligible for free legal support are not accessing services.
The organisation, which provides free legal services to people from a variety of backgrounds, has been operating in the Ballarat community for more than 20 years.
Narelle Laing, who was just named the organisation's inaugural chief executive officer, said they would be trying to raise awareness and provide community education around the services they offer in the coming months.
"What we actually need to do is certainly promote our services more broadly to the community, because there would be a lot of people who may not be accessing services that could access them," she said.
For anyone requiring legal assistance, Ms Laing said the best thing to do was call the office, where they would be offered free advice as part of their first consultation.
If applicants then meet the criteria, they will receive ongoing support, otherwise people can be referred to a different lawyer or service.
"I would certainly be encouraging people to contact [us] for, at least that free advice as a starting point, because there's often new answers that we're not aware of that can make all the difference to people," Ms Laing said.
Ballarat Grampians Community Legal Service priority client criteria
BGCLS can assist people with a range of legal issues including civil matters, family violence and law, wills, and some criminal cases too.
While providing help with these traditional issues, Ms Laing said BGCLS would also provide help to people affected by developing legal issues.
As an example, Ms Laing said laws around gender diversity had emerged as a changing landscape in the past few years.
"I think there's some scope to look at some other pockets of need that weren't there five or 10 years ago, things are evolving and we have to keep on top of that," she said.
"These things are emerging and people need to be educated around that, workplaces need education around how they make adjustments in the workplace."
"There's a whole lot of things that we could certainly tap into."
Ms Laing, who hails from Ballarat has a wealth of experience in the nonprofit sector, where she has worked across several different areas including disability, employment services, education and local government.
She said she was excited to join BGCLS as it moved into a new era.
"It's a really exciting time for the organisation, so it's been in the community for 23 years, so it has a very long and stable history," she said.
"The board has evolved in the last couple of years and is taking on some new members, new directors, and looking at the strategic direction of the organisation moving forward.
"Organisations need to continue to evolve and respond to community needs, so there will be quite a solid piece of work over the coming months around what that might look like in terms of strategic direction for the next three years."
Ballarat Grampians Community Legal Service is located at 5 Chancery Lane, Ballarat Central and can be phoned on 03 5331 5999.
