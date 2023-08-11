Victorian Senator Sarah Henderson has criticised the smaller amount of funding for Victorian suburbs in the latest Black Spot Program funding, but the federal government has hit back.
Announced last week, the only Ballarat location to get federal Black Spot funding this year is the intersection of Dana Street and Raglan Street South, which will be turned into a roundabout.
To combat issues at the intersection, $615,000 will be used to construct a roundabout with splitter islands and install separated pedestrian and bicycle paths.
A total of 57 Victorian locations were announced in the 2023/24 round Ms Henderson said.
"That Labor's razor gang has this critical funding in its sights is extremely disappointing. This funding program saves lives," she said.
Ms Henderson claimed in its first 14 months, the federal government has underspent on Black Spot projects, with only $25.6 million of the $31.1 million budgeted for Victoria in 2023-24 allocated.
"The future of the Black Spot Program remains under a cloud because of Labor's 90-Day Review of the Infrastructure Investment Program," Senator Henderson said.
Federal member for Ballarat Catherine King said over $13 million has been invested in Black Spot Program projects across the Ballarat region, with current or upcoming works for Lucas, Ballarat East and Ballarat Central.
"I know how important road upgrades like this one in Dana Street are for keeping our community safe. We're committed to identifying and investing in the road and bridge upgrades our community needs," she said.
State governments, councils, community groups or individuals can nominate locations for funding through the Australian Government's Black Spot Program.
The Victorian Department of Transport then assesses the sites' eligibility and nominations are considered annually by the Black Spot Consultative Panel.
Ms King dismissed the "razor gang" jabs by Ms Henderson.
"Any suggestions that this important program will be cut are untrue," Ms King said.
"The current Independent Strategic Review of the Infrastructure Investment Program (IIP), is considering options to make the administration of the Black Spot Program, and other IIP sub-programs, more efficient to ensure they continue to deliver safety, resilience and maintenance outcomes for local communities."
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
