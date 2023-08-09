A massive building proposed for one of Ballarat's most significant corners will get the thumbs up or thumbs down from the state's planning minister.
While hesitant, City of Ballarat councillors supported the "call-in" decision to the state authority rather than their own, even with some saying they did not "trust" the process.
It was supported five to three, with councillor Amy Johnson absent.
The proposal, called Ballaarat Gateway, is for a seven-storey building from 116-122 Lydiard Street North, and a five-storey building at 8 Mair Street.
From Nigro Group Pty Ltd, the proposed precinct would be a 3662 square-metre location fronting both Lydiard Street at the former Miners Tavern site, and an adjoining area on the Mair Street hill next to the station.
The development, intended to a Ballarat CBD hub, includes office spaces, a 104-room hotel, wellness centre, child-care, and retail and hospitality spaces.
Community members who spoke at the meeting, or wrote submissions, were concerned with confidence the planning minister would make the right decision for Ballarat's "best heritage and strategic outcome".
Another commented on the "ugliness" of the building design, particularly the mirrored aspect of the building.
Councillors were also concerned over handing over their planning authority.
Councillors Belinda Coates, Peter Eddy and Mark Harris spoke about having to trust the process over a complex matter.
Cr Coates said she had reservations over the recommendation but it was always going to be a difficult decision and hoped there would be a middle ground.
She said often in these situations there is "no perfect outcome".
Councillors Sam McIntosh and Daniel Moloney spoke against the recommendation.
Cr Moloney said it felt like the council was "desperate" to get the development done.
He wanted to see the development done right as the area was "strategically important."
Development and growth director Natalie Robertson said the council would be a part of the "roundtable" for the design.
"We do have an opportunity to have a say," she said.
There were timeline concerns, for when the minister makes their decision, but Ms Robertson said there was no way to compel a minister to make their final call.
The proposed Ballaarat Gateway precinct is in a heritage overlay area.
The hotel site is at the former Robert Dunn Warehouse, and features a Renaissance Revival bluestone building at 122 Lydiard Street North and is part of the Lydiard Heritage Precinct.
The recommended also included several design changes such as functional, accessible and "visually appealing" frontage for the Coffee Palace Lane frontage, reduced care parking on site, reduction of the height of the entrance arch in Mair Street and a delivery of a pedestrian bridge from the railway station.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
