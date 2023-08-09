A man accused of sexually assaulting his son's partner whilst she was living in a bungalow at his Mitchell Park house suddenly changed his plea halfway through proceedings in the County Court.
The man, who can not be named to protect the identity of the complainant, appeared at the County Court in Ballarat on Wednesday to plead guilty to one charge of sexual assault.
The rolled-up sexual assault charge related to a series of incidents which allegedly occurred between 2017 and 2019.
Although initially scheduled as a plea hearing, the man decided he wanted to change his plea to not guilty during the proceeding, resulting in an adjournment as he prepares a change of plea application.
It was alleged the man inappropriately touched the woman multiple times, starting when she was 17-years-old, until 2019, when she moved out of the Mitchell Park address.
On one occasion, the man was alleged to have given the woman cannabis at a 2018 New Year's Eve party, and sexually touched her while she was slouched on a couch.
The matter was adjourned until August 25, with the man having to seek new legal counsel for the matter to progress to trial.
