The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Mitchell Park man changes plea at sexual assault hearing in Ballarat

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
August 9 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man accused of sexually assaulting his son's partner whilst she was living in a bungalow at his Mitchell Park house suddenly changed his plea halfway through proceedings in the County Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.