The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL
Watch

CHFL 2023 R16 FULL MATCH REPLAY: Hepburn v Carngham-Linton

By The Courier
August 12 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHFL 2023 round 16 live stream: Hepburn v Carngham-Linton
CHFL 2023 round 16 live stream: Hepburn v Carngham-Linton

Each week, one senior CHFL match will be broadcast online, adding to the extensive local football and netball coverage provided by The Courier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.