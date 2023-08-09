Car rolls on Humffray Street intersection

Firefighters have worked to free a person trapped in a car rollover in Ballarat East.
The accident was first reported at 8.22pm Wednesday at the corner of Humffray Street North and King streets.
Two Ballarat CFA crews arrived to find one person mechanically trapped in the car, which had ended up on its side.
The CFA said firefighters worked to gain access to the person, who was freed within 20 minutes and released into the care of paramedics.
The scene was declared safe at 9pm and firefighters then worked to clear debris.
One FRV vehicle from Ballarat City (station 67) also attended as backup.
The CFA said the trapped person was the sole occupant.
Wednesday was a chaotic day on Ballarat roads, with a two-car accident in Darling Street Redan and a single car rollover on Leith Street.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
