FOUR-time AFL premiership star Isaac Smith will retire at the end of the season, bringing to a close one of the most remarkably successful careers in the history of the sport.
Three premierships at Hawthorn, with a fourth at Geelong to go with a Norm Smith Medal last year, Smith has to date played 277 games at the top level with potentially another seven to go should Geelong make a late run towards the premiership.
Since joining the Cats, Smith has played 67 of a possible 70 games with the club.
Not many could have envisaged what was about to take off when he helped Ballarat Football Netball Club Redan to premiership success in 2009.
Within a year, he was part of North Ballarat's VFL premiership team. These flags were numbers three and four in his career, having already won two with the Wagga Tigers before moving to Ballarat.
Then the Hawks, on the edge of their greatest era, came knocking for the long-striding wingman.
In his first year with the Hawks, he played 16 games and kicked 20 goals. In his second year he was a member of a grand final side, and in his third year would start a run of three successive premiership wins.
After kicking three goals in the 2015 decider against West Coast, many saw Smith as unlucky to miss out on the Norm Smith Medal, but his time would come in 2022.
Transferring to Geelong after 210 games with the Hawks, Smith added the outside spark to the Cats team which had gone through a decade of near misses.
Come grand final day last year, Smith was ready for his biggest performance, 32 possessions and three goals saw him crowned the best player on the ground in Geelong's 81-point thumping of the Sydney Swans.
Smith said in a statement posted on the Geelong website said he was couldn't have imagined his career would have played out the way it did.
OTHER NEWS
"I am so fortunate to have been given the opportunity to play AFL football, it is every kid's dream growing up and to have that play out for me across the last 13 seasons at two great clubs is something really special," he said .
"From the time I walked into Hawthorn, and now being at Geelong, I have always felt right at home at both organisations and to this day have made some very special friendships and bonds with a lot of people.
"I would like to thank everyone along the journey, in particular my wife Candice and children Isla and Emmett. I will forever be indebted to you for the support you have shown me."
Geelong's general manager of of football Simon Lloyd paid tribute to what Smith has achieved in his time at Geelong
"Ever since walking into the Cattery, Isaac has been an important member of the Club both on and off the field, highlighted by his strong mindset, competitive nature and balanced perspective on life and the game," Lloyd said.
"Over his three seasons at the Cats, we have been blessed to have Isaac wear the Geelong hoops, he is a unique individual and his ability to bring energy around the Club is something that is going to be missed.
