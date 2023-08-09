The Courier
Home/National Sport/AFL
Breaking

AFL Norm Smith medal winner Isaac Smith to retire at end of year

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 10 2023 - 10:16am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOUR-time AFL premiership star Isaac Smith will retire at the end of the season, bringing to a close one of the most remarkably successful careers in the history of the sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.