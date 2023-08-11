The Matildas hype is rising in what one Ballarat soccer president told The Courier was magic for the grassroots sport.
The Australian women's soccer team has captured the imagination of the nation - and indeed the Ballarat community - with hope in the increasingly real potential we could conquer the world game.
There are still massive hurdles ahead, namely Les Bleues in the quarters, but this nation loves an unlikely hero. We have the belief and especially so in a territorial way on our pitches.
This comes in a week when the Australian Diamonds clinched a 12th netball world cup title to have reclaimed all three major crowns they had lost the past four years - the other two being Commonwealth Games gold (now a seemingly increasingly rare commodity) and the Constellation Cup trophy.
It was put to this columnist that Ballarat should be making just as much noise about the Diamonds' 16-goal smashing of England in what was the Diamonds' largest world cup win in 28 years.
As a sporting nation, we do care. Our prowess on the netball court continues to fuel the game as the largest participation sport for Australian females and, in partnership with football, has become the glue in many of our regional communities.
Only, the Matildas are hunting something rarer against far bigger and far more giants in the largest participation sport in the world.
Preliminary round matches have become office chatter. School lessons are being adapted to a Matildas' soccer focus.
More people tuned in to watch Monday night's round of 16 Matildas' win against Denmark than every NRL grand final in the past seven years and all but two AFL grand finals in the same period - and these figures do not take into account anyone watching with an Optus Sport streaming subscription.
This is not about comparing women's to men's sports, but simply a great sporting contest.
Our Matildas have never made it past a world cup quarter-final, and three of such showings were made before a round of 16 was introduced into the women's tournament.
When The Courier visited Vic Park Falcons' junior training on Thursday evening, coaches and players had Matildas' gear to complement their own colours.
Players who spoke to The Courier found it hard to single out a favourite player. Even the mention of Sam Kerr, who has been hounded like a rock star, was given a "maybe".
They say this is about the Matildas as a whole. They love them all and what they have all being achieving on the park so far.
This has been the great feature of the Matildas' campaign, too. With Kerr sidelined with what has been the most talked about calf muscle the past month, the Matildas have been forced to rely on depth.
Most juniors are talking about Mary Fowler and THAT assist to Caitlin Foord on Monday night - (watch the highlights package with this story to re-live the moment).
Hayley Raso last month became the first Australian to play with Real Madrid's marquee team. She has kicked three goals this world cup, putting her hot on the heels of Kerr and Kyah Simon, who have each notched up five goals in a single world cup.
Kerr became the first Australian to kick a World Cup hat-trick in a clash against Jamaica in 2019. And we are yet to truly see what she might unleash on home turf.
Netball continues to boom in the Ballarat region with more divisions being added to our country ranks.
The true measure of the Matildas' influence at the grassroots, in male and female ranks, will likely show next season.
As Ballarat soccer clubs continue to develop opportunities and an inclusive culture for females in the game, officials are hoping the Matildas will inspire more women and girls to pull on the boots.
If the Falcons juniors are any gauge, there are plenty of Matildas to look up to as green-and-gold role models - no matter what happens against France.
Allez l'Australie!
MORE FROM THE PRESS BOX:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.