Ballarat police investigate Mount Helen ute fire

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 10 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 10:18am
The Nissan Navarra was found on fire around 8.10am Thursday in a pine plantation at Mount Helen. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.
Police are investigating the discovery of a burning ute in a pine plantation south of Ballarat.

