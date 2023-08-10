Police are investigating the discovery of a burning ute in a pine plantation south of Ballarat.
The late model Nissan Navara dual cab ute was reported on fire at 8.10am Thursday by a man walking his dog down an isolated track, although firefighters at the scene believed it had been burning for some time.
The car was in long grass about 20m from the formed track.
With a large amount of pine needles and trees, firefighters said the same fire in summer could have been catastrophic to nearby communities such as Buninyong.
Emergency services were dispatched to the area, about 400m from the corner of Boak and Shire avenues.
Two CFA vehicles from the Buninyong/Mount Helen brigade attended, as well as one FRV unit from Ballarat City (station 67).
At least two FRV firefighters used breathing in the acrid smoke - while a thermal imaging camera was used to detect hot spots.
HVP (Hancock plantations) staff also attended.
The ute did not appear to have number plates at the time emergency services attended.
Police said they had contacted the owner.
Conditions were drizzly at the time of the blaze, confining it to the car and a small area of nearby grass.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land.
