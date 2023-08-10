The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat's Oscar Wootton fourth in teams triathlon at Youth Games

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
August 10 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat's Oscar Wootton has just missed out on a medal at the Youth Commonwealth Games being held in 'Trinbago', finishing fourth in the teams event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.