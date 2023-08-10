Ballarat's Oscar Wootton has just missed out on a medal at the Youth Commonwealth Games being held in 'Trinbago', finishing fourth in the teams event.
Wootton partnered Hannah Pollock in the grueling event, which saw both competitors do the sprint course.
The pair completed the event in 42 minutes and 32 seconds, missing out on a bronze medal by 55 seconds.
As expected, the other Australian team of Jack Latham and Aspen Anderson were the dominant competitors, winning the race in a time of 40 minutes 58 seconds with the team from Scotland finishing runner-up and Jersey in third.
The event caps off a huge few days for the Ballarat triathlete, who was one of two Australian flag bearers at the opening ceremony.
IN OTHER NEWS
He also finished fifth in the individual event held on August 6.
Australia leads the medal count with 18 golds, 14 silver and 16 bronze medals, just ahead of England and Scotland.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.