Ballarat City's NPL3 men will be chasing six points in the final two games of the season against powerhouse teams, to remain in NPL3 for another year.
It's a nightmare scenario for Ballarat City who face top-team Caroline Springs George Cross on Saturday, before renewing hostilities with North Sunshine Eagles, who currently sit fourth on the table.
While Ballarat City have been outstanding in the second half of the season, last round's 2-0 loss to Box Hill United could be the killer blow in their bid to get off the bottom of the ladder.
That result ended a six-game run without defeat which included a draw and five wins.
The ladder sees Ballarat City on 17 points with a -26 goal difference. Just ahead is Geelong on 18 points with -13, Essendon (20 and -9) and Beaumaris (21 and -12). All four teams could still finish in the bottom two.
Also adding intrigue is the fact that Geelong and Beaumaris play each other in the final round, while Essendon meets the top side in Caroline Springs George Cross.
At the other end of the ladder, the Caroline Springs team sits four points clear of Melbourne Victory and also have a four-lead on goal difference. It technically needs just two of six points on offer in the final two weeks of the season to wrap up the premiership.
This potentially could play into Ballarat City's hands. If City manage to sneak an upset victory, they would be barracking for Caroline Springs George Cross to defeat Essendon in the final round.
There's a chance that City's final round clash with North Sunshine Eagles could be a repeat of last season, when City scored a breathtaking 3-0 win at home to ensure their survival. It's possible the Eagles will have nothing to play for in the final round, so anything is possible.
But the first task looks the most difficult of the two, but at least it's at home. Saturday's match is at Morshead Park starting at 2pm.
While Ballarat City's men are in a battle for survival, it's a completely different battle facing the club's women's team which is on the cusp of promotion.
Another thumping win last round sees Ballarat City just two wins away from securing promotion to State League 1 next season.
Going into this weekend's clash with Altona City, Ballarat City has 37 points on the season, six points behind Avondale which has recorded 14 wins and just the one draw in its 15 matches so far.
With the two sides to meet in the penultimate round next weekend, Ballarat knows it must pick up three points here to stay clear in second.
Just four points behind Ballarat City is Fawkner. While this is a team City has beaten twice this year, the fixture is much kinda to the team from inner northern Melbourne which has an easier run home, starting with Maribyrnong Swifts this round.
While City cannot finish lower than third, a top two position is theirs for the taking, but they can't afford to drop points either here or in the last game against Brunswick City.
City should be confident of getting the job done having won 2-1 against Altona earlier in the season. They are also seemingly in better form than they were at the start of the year, but this match will not be one they can take lightly.
The clash on the road is on Sunday from 3pm.
Their positive goal difference means Sebastopol Vikings will need just two more points from their final three rounds to secure their position in State League 3 for next year.
They could wrap-up their push this weekend if they can get the job done against the Western Eagles.
A last round 3-2 win over a physical Diamond Valley was full of character and they should be primed to get the job done here on the road against a team ranked in the same part of the ladder.
If they don't, they will need a win over Fawkner next round or third-placed Craigieburn City in the final game to assure their survival. A win here will take the pressure off somewhat which will allow them to enjoy their final two matches of the season.
The Vikings find themselves seven points clear of the second-last team Westside Strikers, but the Strikers should defeat bottom team Moreland United this week which could make for a thrilling final two rounds.
The Vikings clash on the road this weekend gets underway from 2pm on Saturday.
OTHER NEWS
The one State League team which has no concerns about its future is Ballarat which is assured of a mid-table finish in State League 5.
On 22 points, Ballarat finds itself locked into seventh position on the ladder, but it could finish as high as fifth if it can score three wins to finish off the season.
Kicking off the run to the finish line is this weekend's clash against Lara United, Lara sits just four points ahead of Ballarat on the table and it's their position Ballarat will be chasing in the final few games.
This weekend's clash is at Trekardo Park on Saturday from 2pm.
A top three showdown between Forest and Ballarat North United Black highlights this weekend's Ballarat District Soccer Association round.
The rare Friday night clash pits the most improved team of the season in Forest against the team looking to go all the way and end the domination of the Vikings.
The clash is one of two Friday night games with Creswick at home to Ballarat.
Sunday's matches see Bacchus Marsh in a must-win game against Victoria Park while Daylesford plays host to Vikings.
In the women's competition, Bacchus Marsh clashes with Creswick, Forest Rangers host Ballarat and Vikings are scheduled to meet Ballarat North United at home.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.