The Courier
Home/National Sport/A-League

Ballaat City men need two wins to avoid NPL3 relegation

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
August 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NPL3 - Ballarat City FC

Xagai Douhadji of Ballarat City FC leads his side against Essendon. Picture by Adam Trafford
Xagai Douhadji of Ballarat City FC leads his side against Essendon. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat City's NPL3 men will be chasing six points in the final two games of the season against powerhouse teams, to remain in NPL3 for another year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.