The Ballarat Highlanders will go into Saturday's elimination final clash with Maroondah knowing they are capable of causing a huge boilover and progressing to a preliminary final.
Despite a heavy defeat in the last round of the season, the Highlanders hung onto their place in the Rugby Championship top four courtesy of bonus points picked up earlier in the year.
It's those bonus points, earned from playing attacking rugby, that has coach Clint Smith quietly optimistic about this weekend's clash.
Last time these two sides met it was on the mud at Doug Dean Reserve with Maroondah getting on top of an injury-hit Ballarat team to win 20-12. But that win was only secured in the final 10 minutes of game, given the Highlanders hope of an upset on Saturday.
Smith said while the team would go in well below its best, there is plenty of room for hope.
"This will be an interesting final, three of our best five players are out with season-ending injuries and another three have gone down as well, so we'll be travelling down there with maybe only two impact players," he said.
"Last time was when we got the injuries, but this time we feel we're prepared for what they can throw at us.
"They've got a strong forward pack and in the ruck, but if you can get it to the wider channels, there's definitely exposure there and we feel we can launch from the line-out and scrum.
"I feel that us and Geelong have the best backlines in the competition. If our forwards can front up and give our backs some clean ball, that's going to give us victory."
Smith said a finals position was a justified result for a lot of hard work that had been put in by the club in recent years.
"It's huge for us, we've had an interesting year with our field being crippled, we had to move our last couple of home games, we've had to move training indoors," he said.
"We're on Northern Oval again this week which has been beautiful for us. For us, we've been playing a lot on really firm fields so we haven't really had that opportunity to train on the type of grounds we were playing at.
"When we get to a dry patch, it's so different to what we're used to. The Maroondah game, which was probably the muddiest we play we had two do knees and another one do a hamstring, that's not common."
The Highlanders have also launched their women's program which will play in the Goldfield's 7's competition in October.
"We've managed to get a squad together, we've run our first sessions this week," he said.
"It's very exciting for us to be able to put that team together.
"We're also really keen to expand our Ballarat Charity 7's. At the moment we can only run eight teams because of only having the one oval, but if we can get a second team, we'd be keen to expand it up to 48 teams going forward."
The Ballarat Highlanders it the park at Ringwood against Maroondah at 3.15pm on Saturday.
