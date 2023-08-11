The Courier
Ballarat Highlanders to meet Maroondah in rugby elimination final

By Greg Gliddon
August 11 2023 - 4:00pm
The Ballarat Highlanders will go into Saturday's elimination final clash with Maroondah knowing they are capable of causing a huge boilover and progressing to a preliminary final.

