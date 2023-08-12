The Courier
Nature Notes: Shy weasel skink spotted in Ballarat

By Roger Thomas
August 12 2023 - 11:00am
The two lizards in the accompanying photo are longer and more slender than the garden skink, which is the most common skink in the Ballarat district.

