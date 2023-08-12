The two lizards in the accompanying photo are longer and more slender than the garden skink, which is the most common skink in the Ballarat district.
The photo shows a pair of weasel skinks, one facing left and one facing right.
This species has no strong pattern on the head, and no prominent striping along the sides, unlike the garden skink. It is a rather plain coloured lizard, best distinguished by its long slender tail.
The two in the photo were found when a damp log was split open. The body section is greyer than the rustier tail, and there is a tiny white speck just behind and below the eye, just visible in the photo.
A few termites, likely skink food, are present on the exposed damp wood.
The weasel skink is not often seen unless it is disturbed from its damp sheltered habitat.
Damp places with abundant leaf litter are favoured. In some other places in eastern Australia, the weasel skink is common in suburbia.
Perhaps surprisingly for a skink, this one does not seek out sunny places. Unlike the garden skink, it is rarely encountered hunting for food. It is one of a group of several small lizards sometimes known as shade skinks. Most of its foraging activity occurs in the evening or early morning.
An average length from nose to tail is 110 mm, making it 20 mm longer than an average garden skink.
Harriers are large hawks of swamps and open country. We have two local species: the swamp harrier of wetlands and crops, and the spotted harrier of drier, open pastoral country.
The spotted harrier is the scarcer species locally, so a report of an immature bird at Burrumbeet this month is of interest.
One of our most handsome hawks, the spotted harrier is mostly dull reddish below, with numerous prominent small white spots. On top it is mostly smoky-grey.
The spots of the Burrumbeet bird were mid way between the narrow white streaks of a juvenile and the small rounded spots of an adult.
A front-on photo supported a bird book's description of the brown face appearing "unexpectedly owl like" when seen from the front. The swamp harrier shares this same feature.
The spotted harrier has never nested in the Ballarat region. The recent bird appears to have been a second year immature individual, and was probably a long way from where it was hatched.
Just a few spotted harriers visit the Ballarat district in summer and autumn, but last summer there were fewer reports than usual. An August sighting is unexpected.
This bracket fungus was growing on a dead stump in Redan last month. It has amazing patterns. A.R., Napoleons.
This is a rainbow bracket, fairly common locally.
It is a decomposing fungus, growing on dead logs, stumps and fallen wood.
The brackets are thin but tough, with concentric zones of different colours, mainly in grey or brown shades. A useful, but not unique, identification feature is the pale margin. Another feature is its growth of overlapping layers.
True to its name, this fungus can at times be relatively colourful in the damper months when it is growing. Some specimens have ochre centres and others have a purple tinge to some of the brown zones. Shades of red, yellow, green and blue are sometimes found.
The undersurface is cream and finely porous.
Its scientific name is Trametes versicolor. Another common name is turkey tail, because of its pattern.
