A new multipurpose room at Siena Catholic Primary School will allow the entire school community to come together as one.
The Lucas school has been steadily building new facilities as its enrolment numbers have grown since it opened in 2017, with the large multipurpose room one of the last major projects on its plan.
The new building has been in use for some time, but this week an official opening was held in front of pupils, parents and staff with Diocese of Ballarat Catholic Education Limited director Tom Sexton, Bishop Paul Bird, local MP Martha Haylett, Ballarat mayor Des Hudson and other dignitaries.
Principal Chris Kavanagh said the new room opened up many possibilities for large scale events within the school community.
"It has a stage and it's used for our whole school events and community events including performing arts, PE, school assemblies, whole school prayer and more," he said.
"It's going to make a really positive contribution to the community, to community building and the opportunity to gather and celebrate and pray."
Half of the building was erected in the school's original building program, but the new addition has doubled the size of the room. A dividing door down the middle allows it to be used for performing arts and physical education classes at the same time.
Since the school opened in 2017 with 67 students, it has built to a current enrolment of 260 this year which is expected to continue to grow to about 280 next year.
The final projects for the school include works on the grounds including landscaping, basketball courts, the school oval, and tree planting.
