The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Preview

Clash between second and third highlights BFNL netball round

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
August 11 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We know that nothing separates the top two sides in the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade, but where exactly do the sides directly below them fit into the equation?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.