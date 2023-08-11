We know that nothing separates the top two sides in the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade, but where exactly do the sides directly below them fit into the equation?
This weekend will tell the story as to where Sunbury, currently third, actually stacks up alongside the top sides when it clashes with North Ballarat.
If recent form is any indication, Sunbury should be in this game right up to the end.
Over its past four matches, Sunbury couldn't have done any more. Scores of 69, 72, 64 and 70 show they are among the form teams in the competition. The only concern is they are yet to face any real top-line competition.
They were found wanting against Sebastopol and their final three matches include this week's clash with the Roosters followed by a final round showdown with Darley.
For North Ballarat, they know how to build into a season and last week's draw on the road to Darley would have probably done more for their confidence than for the opposition.
One thing North can rely on is a home-court advantage should it get through to the grand final. But just seeing exactly where it is against sides ranked close by will be interesting watch for coach Annie McCartin this weekend.
North will start as favourites, but Sunbury should be more than capable of staying with them for most of the match.
IN OTHER NEWS
While the top six looks locked in three weeks out from the finals, if Ballarat is to make a late charge it has to start against Redan this weekend,
The Swans need to win out and hope Lake Wendouree drops games, it seems unlikely looking at the fixture, but anything is possible.
Redan should see this week's clash as an opportunity to start warming up the finals and getting their plans in place for what will happen in an elimination final in a few weeks time.
Lake Wendouree should officially confirm its finals spot when it clashes with the struggling Bacchus Marsh. The Lakers don't appear to be able to go any higher than sixth position, so like Redan, they should use this as an opportunity to get their house in order leading into finals.
Sebastopol will still be chasing third spot should Sunbury slip up, meaning a win over East Point is crucial here, while Darley should be too strong for Melton South in the other clash.
