The finals have come early for Springbank and Rokewood-Corindhap, which will meet up in an early finals blockbuster on Saturday in the penultimate round of the Central Highlands Netball League season.
Sitting third and fourth on the ladder, the two teams are the clear frontrunners to challenge the likes of Learmonth and Daylesford for this year's premiership, with both teams having pushed the ladder leaders throughout the season.
The best gauge of form in this match looks to be the clashes with second-place Daylesford throughout the season.
Springbank fell just five goals short of the Bulldogs in round six, while the the Grasshoppers lost by just the one goal when the sides met in round five.
While a lot of water has gone under the bridge since and will still play out during the finals, those results point to this match being incredibly even.
Don't expect this game to blow out either way, but if it does it will give the winner a huge boost of confidence, knowing they appear to be the number one contender to challenge the top two sides.
Daylesford itself has a tricky encounter in the first of two top-eight showdowns heading into the finals.
This weekend the Bulldogs take on Newlyn, and wouldn't the Cats love to take a top scalp leading into the finals for their own confidence.
Newlyn is on a real roll at the moment having won its past four games with its most recent defeat way back on July 8, going down by seven to Beaufort.
A strong showing here will give the Cats a massive shot in the arm as they look to be in peak form during the finals.
Daylesford will want to keep on winning knowing Buninyong is on the horizon in the final round.
Buninyong is another team that is in red-hot form, with three wins and draw from its past four matches. The draw came against Beaufort, while in the other three wins, they have scored more than 60 goals, twice getting above 70.
This week's match-up is Ballan. the Blues sit 11th on the ladder and can be well pleased with their season to date, but it looks unlikely they will trouble the Bombers here.
Gordon, in eighth place, knows it needs to keep on winning to remain inside the top eight and it should be confident of getting the job done against Creswick.
Creswick has been more than competitive most weeks, but the importance of the game to the Eagles should ensure they get the points here.
If Gordon does slip-up, then Skipton will be chasing their spot, but it looks to have a massive task ahead of it up against Beaufort.
The Crows are another team that has come into form at the right time of the year. They will be keen to keep on winning to cement a top five position and if one of the leaders slip-up, they will be keen to jump into the top four.
Bungaree is still technically a finals chance, but they will need everything to go right for it over the coming two weeks. The Demons need to start with a win over Clunes which they should get,
Hepburn should be too strong for Carngham-Linton, while Waubra and Dunnston looks fairly even on paper, with the Towners perhaps a slight favourite here.
