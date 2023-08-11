The Courier
Rokewood-Corindhap and Springbank to battle it out in CHNL clash

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
August 11 2023 - 3:00pm
The finals have come early for Springbank and Rokewood-Corindhap, which will meet up in an early finals blockbuster on Saturday in the penultimate round of the Central Highlands Netball League season.

