It's been the winter of discontent for the Westvic State League 1 women, who are in desperate need of a win to confirm their position for next season.
Without a win since June 3, Westvic will be desperate to turn its form around in the final three weeks of the season, starting this weekend with a road trip to face PEGS.
This is a game, that on paper at least, Westvic is more than capable of winning. PEGS have won just the three games on the season and when the sides met earlier in the season, Westvic won comfortably, 3-1.
While this is a game Westvic should be winning, it's a game that will tell a lot about where the team's confidence is at.
A loss here will see the Ballarat team drop to second last on the ladder and be in real danger of facing relegation to State League 2 for next season. But a win will just about assure it a place in the top grade going forward.
The team will then finish the season with games against Werribee, another very winnable game followed by second-place Yarra Valley.
Two wins will be enough for them to go into the last game with a nothing to lose attitude and give them an opportunity to finish the season off on a positive note.
For the State League 2 men, this weekend might provide them with an opportunity to rest some tired bodies, knowing that the minor premiership is all sewn up.
With three weeks (two matches plus a bye) to come, Westvic is safe in the knowledge it can't be dislodged from the top of the table.
MORE NEWS
It will be fascinating to see just what sort of team Westvic puts out on the pitch against Melbourne High School Old Boys. Westvic doesn't have to win, but for its opponent it is a crucial match as it chases the last spot in the finals.
Currently sitting fifth, Old Boys trail fourth-placed Frankston by just one point and are level with Craigieburn, in fact just one goal in front on for and against.
Westvic would hope now to get through the season undefeated, but you can expect to see a desperate Melbourne High School team in this one.
Both Ballarat teams are on the road this weekend.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.