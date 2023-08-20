The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Miners Rest teen Sadie Castens called 000 when her mum was in trouble

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 21 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Becca Carstens has lost count of the number of times she has thought she was having a heart attack over the past year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.