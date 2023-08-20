Becca Carstens has lost count of the number of times she has thought she was having a heart attack over the past year.
But what she thought was a heart attack is actually a rare musculoskeletal syndrome - so rare that after it was finally diagnosed her own doctor had to google it.
And when paramedics attend, as they have countless times, Ms Carstens and her family have had to call the ambulance countless times, they too have to look it up.
Her symptoms exactly mimic a heart attack - tightness in the chest, pain radiating to the left arm, dizziness, nausea - but are the result of a little-known condition called xiphodynia which is an inflammation of the junction between the sternum and a cartilage called the xiphoid process.
The Miners Rest mum is now on a waiting list for a thoracic surgeon to remove the cartilage, but has no idea how long the wait will be.
The past year has been tumultuous for the family dealing with the onset of the frightening condition, which was only diagnosed recently and last December it was Ms Carsten's then-14-year-old daughter Sadie who stepped up when an attack left her mum unresponsive.
At that time, the rare condition had only just been diagnosed and the family were still learning about it.
"I had been getting this pain in my chest and would end up having these seizures where I was aware of what was going on but couldn't control it, and it had been happening for months," she said.
"On the day of my son's grade six graduation, we dropped him off at school and ... decided to go and do our Christmas shopping at Stockland.
"I felt woozy, I didn't feel right, I couldn't stand and was all shaky and I just had to get out of there."
Her husband dropped her back home so she could go to bed and recover, and went back out to complete the family's Christmas shopping and attend the graduation.
While it broke her heart to miss it, Ms Carstens knew she was too ill to get there.
But she didn't know how ill she was.
When Sadie checked on her mum in bed, she found her with numbness in her left arm, having a seizure, and barely responsive so with quick thinking dialled 000 for help.
"As petrifying as it was to see her mother like that, she remained calm through the whole thing and was able to relay what was going on with me to the call taker before the ambulance came," Ms Carstens said.
For her calmness under pressure, Sadie was last month recognised with a Triple Zero Hero award.
"Sadie was able to demonstrate calmness, reassuring me at the same time following instructions from her call taker Brooke and followed instructions. I'm super proud of Sadie and though I missed my sons' grade six graduation which will break my heart forever, I'm glad Sadie was home that day," Ms Carstens said.
In the months before the xiphodynia was diagnosed, Ms Carstens had seen many doctors and undergone many tests and scans but it was an ultrasound radiographer who identified the cause.
"The guy who did the ultrasound on my chest said to me 'if I push on here how does it feel?' and I could have jumped up and punched him. He said to me it's xiphodynia and he had only ever seen it once before.
IN OTHER NEWS
"It's such a rare condition that the many ambulance (paramedics) that have picked me up have never heard of it, and google it, and even my doctor had to google it."
She has since found support from other people with the condition via a Facebook support page.
While waiting for surgery, a combination of anti-inflammatory medications and Voltaren cream are helping relieve some of the symptoms, but her work in aged care can make it worse.
"On days off from work, it's a dull ache but I work in aged care and anything heavy that I have to push or lift, like residents who are bed-bound, can inflame it and I come home from work in more pain."
