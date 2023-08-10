After the third crash at the Darling Street and Talbot Street intersection in four months, which resulted in a woman in her 90s being taken to hospital, council is building "temporary safety upgrades".
Residents have repeatedly called for action at the intersection, which currently has a give-way sign.
One person who lives on the corner, Tara Moore, said she was concerned it would take a fatality to get action happening.
While a permanent solution is included in the council budget, which is expected to be finished by the end of the year, the City of Ballarat will now put in speed humps on Darling Street.
In a statement, council's infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall said the work will begin "in the coming weeks", but did not give an exact date.
"Contractors will install raised asphalted platforms on Darling Street on both sides of the intersection, where motorists are required to give way," she said.
"The platforms are designed to slow down traffic as they approach the intersection, with signage to be installed to make drivers aware of the platforms.
"Temporary bollards are also planned to be installed adjacent to the platform to reduce the width of the intersection and prevent cars driving around the platforms.
"We are planning on undertaking a letterbox drop to advise residents of this temporary solution and will drop letters again when the permanent design is complete."
Council did not reveal how much the temporary measures will cost.
