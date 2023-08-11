Read up on The Courier's game-by-game previews for the weekend's action.
BFNL ROUND 16 FIXTURE
Melton has the bye in round 16.
At Eastern Oval
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 8, 2023 - Sebastopol 15.9 (99) d East Point 9.11 (65)
East Point has been treating every game since round 11 like an elimination final.
In those weeks, the Roos have stumbled against finals-bound sides in Melton and Sunbury and now faces the task of taking down Sebastopol in order to keep its season alive.
Jackson Merrett's side will have one eye on Redan's result as well, but Sebastopol heads in heavy favourites on Saturday.
The Burra welcome back a plethora of talent for the Eastern Oval clash.
At Alfredton Rec Reserve
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 3, 2023 - Redan 14.11 (95) d Ballarat 9.10 (64)
A win could almost be enough for Redan to lock in a return to finals, depending on the outcome of East Point's clash with Sebastopol.
However, the Lions cannot take Ballarat lightly, with the Swans more than capable of causing an upset at Alfredton.
Ballarat took down similarly-placed Sunbury earlier in the season and is a red-hot chance to do so again in round 16.
At Mars Stadium
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 1, 2023 - Sunbury 10.15 (75) d North Ballarat 9.10 (64)
Once the in-form team of the competition, North Ballarat now holds a two-game losing streak as it welcomes Sunbury to town.
The Lions were valiant in defeat against the reigning premiers last week and, if they bring that same pressure, could lock in a finals spot with a win over the Roosters.
It is North Ballarat's first home game since round 12, a place they have lost just one game at this season.
Jack Riding (VFL) and Jamie Quick (concussion) will line up for North Ballarat on Saturday and could prove the difference.
At Maddingley Park
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 8, 2023 - Bacchus Marsh 10.8 (68) d Lake Wendouree 8.10 (58)
Bacchus Marsh senior coach Jason Williams claimed his first win when these two sides last met and now has the chance to make it a four-win season at Maddingley Park.
The Lakers wrap up their season against East Point and Melton, meaning if they want to avoid back-to-back one-win seasons, the Bacchus Marsh match-up is likely their last shot.
Lake Wendouree skipper Joel O'Connell returns, but the Cobras head in as favourites.
At Darley Park
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 9, 2023 - Darley 33.17 (215) d Melton South 2.2 (14)
The Devils exceeded the 200-point mark against Melton South in round nine as 250-game stalwart Darren Leonard booted a season-high three goals.
A win - which the Devils will enjoy - will not be enough to lock in a top-two spot for Darley with Sebastopol still hot on its tail.
Darley sits one game clear of Sebastopol but goes head-to-head with Melton and Sunbury to end its season.
It will be a day of celebration for Darley as Darren Leonard brings up his 250-game milestone.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
