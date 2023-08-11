A state government proposal to freeze rent increases for two years would be disastrous for landlords in recouping their costs of leasing properties, a Ballarat couple says.
Premier Daniel Andrews has previously confirmed his government is working on a housing package to address the state's housing issues.
The planned overhaul is understood to include prohibiting landlords from raising rent more than once every two years, and caps on any rent increase. Currently in most cases, rent cannot be increased more than once every 12 months.
Ballarat self-funded retirees Rick and Jan Smolenaers said they would probably sell their rental properties if a rent freeze was included in a housing overhaul.
"We would probably end up selling our rental properties because the cost of freezing against the cost of running a rental property wouldn't be viable," Mrs Smolenaers said.
"(We're) not considering selling at this point but if something like that happened, the cost of going up as a landlord would be land tax, mortgage rates, insurances, water, maintenance, pretty much everything is going up.
"So the only way that plan to freeze rental properties would work is if everything else was frozen as well."
The Smolenaers have had rental properties for the past 24 years.
"With all the costs rising and then you're not being able to recoup it back through your rent, it's not viable for people to buy rental properties," Mrs Smolenaers said.
"This is our retirement income, so for us we have no way to recoup that money except through putting the rent up or to sell a property.
"As self-funded retirees, that's our income. So when our expenses go up we naturally have to recoup that from somewhere."
REIV chief executive officer Quentin Kilian said with Victorian vacancy rates already under two per cent, any reduction in supply would make matters worse for renters.
"Thousands of rental providers are selling up their investment properties to get out of a market that is far too regulated, taxed and tinkered with, 90 per cent of REIV members have already reported an increase in sales appraisals from their landlord clients," Mr Kilian said.
"To add another shortsighted, ill-considered condition, such as a rent cap, is just reckless - it will without doubt increase homelessness as more investors leave the market and could possibly harbour a black market rental sector."
IN THE NEWS
The REIV launched a campaign on Thursday, portraying a message that a rent freeze might save renters some money in the short term, it could actually cost them a place to live.
"We hope the campaign helps educate all property participants and ensures that all sides of politics listen to experts in the field. Maybe then Victoria will see some thought-through policy that has a positive impact on housing affordability," Mr Kilian said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.