Drivers in Ballarat's south-west are fearful a new roundabout, with narrow lanes and dangerous light pole placement, is a serious accident waiting to happen.
The recently-finished roundabout, which is located in Winter Valley where the Glenelg Highway meets Innsbruck Road, was built because of new housing developments in the area.
Linton resident Eugene Grigg drives on the Glenelg Highway multiple times a week, and said there were numerous problems with the roundabout including narrow lanes, erratic speed limits and light poles located very close to the edge of the road.
He said a big issues with the area was the inconsistency of the speed limits which caused drivers to change from 60kmh to 80kmh then suddenly down to 40kmh as they enter the roundabout.
Mr Grigg said another issue was the concrete kerbing, which narrowed the road and created a "bottleneck" for drivers as they entered the roundabout.
But, his biggest concern is the light poles, which sit a meter or less away from the road, the worst of which is located on the Smythes Creek side of the roundabout.
Mr Grigg said the placement of the pole was particularly dangerous given the narrowness of the roundabout, and that a car could easily be squeezed off the road and into the pole.
"They have a light pole there, it is sitting at about a meter off the road, it's just waiting for someone to run into it," he said.
About three weeks ago, Mr Grigg said he was relieved when the light pole was removed, as he thought it must have been taken down owing to safety concerns.
But, much to his dismay, the pole was re-installed in the exact same location not long after it was removed.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
"Everyone I've talked to that uses that road said it's [the light pole] going to be a hazard down the track," he said.
"I just wonder how an engineer could design it the way they have, and get away with it when we're talking about road safety."
When contacted for comment the Department of Transport and Planning confirmed the project was funded by the developer, who were required to build the roundabout as part of the development.
The department said they would take control of the roundabout after a handover process.
Developer Goldfields' national director Paul Cicchiello said while it was concerning to hear people had safety issues with the roundabout, the road had been built to VicRoads and council standards.
He said Goldfields had gone through several months of approvals with both VicRoads and City of Ballarat.
"That roundabout has been built to VicRoads and council standards, so we haven't been alerted of any safety concerns," he said.
Mr Cicchiello said if people did have safety concerns about the road, they should direct their complaints to VicRoads or City of Ballarat as they built the roundabout as instructed.
He said there had also been fortnightly meetings and inspections of the roundabout by VicRoads.
"We built that thing to VicRoads and council standards," he said.
"If we go to them and say 'hey we think it should be built a different way, we've got a better idea,' [that] never happens."
"So, VicRoads have obviously got standards and all the rest of it, so they say 'jump' and we say 'how high?'"
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.