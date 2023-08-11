A Ballarat family business is refusing to rest on its laurels after transforming a suburban warehouse into a retail and hospitality destination.
Green House Ballarat co-founders Di and Daniel Hannon are seizing the buzz around their increasingly popular Delacombe nursery and garden centre, announcing the launch of a second location opening in spring.
The new shop - at 415 Sturt Street in Ballarat Central - is described as a "mini Green House," stocking a range of plants and homewares.
It will run as a pop-up from September to late December, with potential to become permanent if successful.
The Hannons made the tree-change from Melbourne to Ballarat about 15 years ago, establishing a bed and breakfast/wedding venue at Springmount near Creswick, then selling that to launch The Green House in 2020.
READ MORE:
Combining a nursery, cafe, bar, and events, the venture has proven wildly successful despite being tucked-away in a former factory site, and relying largely on word-of-mouth advertising.
The hope is to win even more fans in the lead up to Christmas at a location with greater foot traffic.
"It'll be a way of letting people know we exist - because a lot of people still don't know about us in Ballarat," Di said.
"Just getting our name out there a little more.... We can only see that as a good thing."
The pop-up's opening date is yet to be decided.
Keep an eye on The Green House Ballarat on Facebook for updates.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.