Ben Simpson makes his much anticipated return for Bungaree on Saturday.
A linchpin in the Demons' defence, Simpson is back from an extended overseas trip and will line up against Clunes at Clunes in the CHFL.
He has not played since round 10 - missing five games, including Bungaree's first losses of the season in the past two rounds.
Simpson has been pivotal in Bungaree's rise up the ladder, being named in its best in six of his nine appearances in his first season with the Demons.
His return gives him two games to regain his touch and match fitness before finals.
OTHER NEWS
Although Bungaree has not been too far away in its defeats to Gordon and Hepburn, it needs to get back in a winning frame of mind.
Demons coach Ryan Waight said they confident they could get back to the level they had displayed for most of the season.
"Right now they (Gordon and Hepburn) are better than us.
"We have to get going again and fast. If we keep playing the way're going we won't go too far in the finals," he said.
Waight said getting some players back would be important, but others would also need to lift.
Bungaree did not concede more than six goals in the first 12 rounds, but that has chanmge in the past three weeks.
"We've leaked more goals (10, 17 and 13). We need to tighten up. We're not a shoot-out team and going to win high-scoring games," he said.
As well as Simpson, Bungaree gets back Sam Cooper and Isaac Quick.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
