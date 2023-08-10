Outspoken Victorian senator Lidia Thorpe and prominent feminist author Clementine Ford are headlining a move that will ultimately help Sissy Austin run the New York Marathon.
Senator Thorpe and Ms Ford will share a panel with Blak Queens jewellery founder Thelma Austin and First Peoples Assembly of Victoria member Tracey Evans on Sunday. They will unite in a free forum to discuss the theme How Violence Will Not Define Us.
From the first steps in Ms Austin's marathon journey, her coach urged her to have a strong focus on her "why" for taking up the challenge so, in the moments when running gets mentally tough, she remains clear in her purpose.
For Ms Austin, a call-up to the Indigenous Marathon Project - led by 1983 marathon world champion Rob de Castella - had been a blessing.
About a month after Ms Austin applied for the program she was attacked while running in Lal Lal bush on a Saturday afternoon in February. Sick with concussion, Ms Austin missed the initial run trial and has no memory of a call from de Castella to reassure she could still try out for the program.
Ms Austin had become resolute that no-one would steal her love for running.
"Once I found out I had been selected it was the biggest blessing as a way for me to heal," Ms Austin said.
"...One question I was asked in the interview was how I would go back out there running and I told them that would be a gamble. I don't run in the bush - and don't think will for a long time - I run in town. Community members often run with me and I have my cousin on the bike."
There are still triggers for Ms Austin when training and moments when the hard runs become even mentally tougher but she can call on her running coach and a strong network for support.
To Ms Austin, Senator Thorpe (a Gunnai Gunditjmara DjabWurrung woman) and Ms Ford are long-time friends who have cared for her and offered support.
As part of her training, Ms Austin is required to do a home-based event and felt this forum was a way to say thank you to the community, which had held her through rough times.
Ms Austin will run from the Olympic Rings at Lake Wendouree to Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council's base at Barkly Square for the forum. Ballarat Olympic marathon runner Steve Moneghetti is set to be among the running pack.
Anyone is welcome to join her on the run, which will pause at St Patrick's Cathedral to tie a coloured ribbon to support Loud Fence and pay respect to victim-survivors of violence.
The aim is to create a safe space to have a discussion and support each other.
IN OTHER NEWS
Running-wise, Ms Austin is starting to step up her kilometres again after nursing injury with deep water running at the Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre the past two months.
Late next month, Indigenous Marathon Project members will have a 30-kilometre running trial in Alice Springs. Ms Austin said many program graduate said this was often tougher than the actual New York Marathon, which is on November 5.
Running has long been an on-off part of Ms Austin's life and she was proud to have found a way back running, especially as a way to de-stress.
"As an Aboriginal woman and being on Country - or even for non-Indigenous people - running is a way to connect to Country in a completely different way," Ms Austin said.
"There are the smells, the sounds (if you're not wearing headphones) and you're more aware of the weather."
Ms Austin's run from the Olympic Rings will start at 11.45am on Sunday with the panel discussion to follow at BRMC to start 12.45pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.