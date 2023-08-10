E-scooters in Ballarat are getting a price cut as the city's trial continues.
The orange Neuron-brand e-scooters, which have been a fixture in Ballarat since December 2021 as part of an ongoing trial, currently cost $1 to unlock and 51 cents a minute to use.
The unlock fee will be removed and prices dropped to 31 cents a minute this week, according to a Neuron media release.
The Ballarat trial has been extended several times, with the state Department of Transport and Planning investigating how to incorporate e-scooters - public and private - into Victoria's road rules.
Despite several reports of crashes over the past 18 months, including 15 visits to the emergency department between December 2021 and February 2023, and complaints about e-scooters being left across footpaths, many Ballarat people have adopted the e-scooters for short trips - according to Neuron, the average trip is 2.6 kilometres, or about 14 minutes.
There are 250 Neuron e-scooters in the city.
All riders must wear a helmet, be under the blood alcohol limit, and only ride on the road.
