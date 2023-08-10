BFNL 2023: Darley's Darren Leonard reaches 250-game milestone

Darley two-time premiership player Darren Leonard will bring up his 250th club game on Saturday when his Devils host Melton South in round 16 of the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Family and friends of Leonard will head to Darley Park to celebrate an almighty milestone.
Devils senior coach Dan Jordan was hopeful his side would walk away with the four points for their teammate.
"He and 'Pagey' (Shane Page) are probably the two who just embody the Darley club culture," Jordan said.
"They play for not much, they don't miss a training session and they're there at every social function.
"They are just great blokes to have around the club."
Jordan's connection with Leonard dates back to his own playing days, with the pair lining up alongside each other for Ballarat's 2013 inter-league side.
"I played with and against 'Daz' myself back in the day and highly respected him as a player," Jordan said.
"He played inter-league as a young bloke in 2013 and I got to know him a bit then.
"I always respected him but now even more since being at the club."
Leonard has featured in eight senior games for Darley this season in a new-look role up forward.
He has kicked 10 goals this year with two goals in both of his past two matches.
"He had a bit of a slow start this season with injury so he didn't come into the side until round six," Jordan said.
"But since then he has been a key player for us this year and is putting together some good continuity as the body holds up.
"He's not the player he was but he's still having a really good impact for us but more importantly he's leading the way in terms of standards and culture and how we want to carry ourselves going into the next generation."
Darley hosts Melton South at Darley Park on Saturday.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
