BFNL 2023: Darley's Darren Leonard reaches 250-game milestone

By Edward Holland
Updated August 10 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
Darren Leonard (right) celebrates a goal with Matthew Young for Darley in 2018. Picture by Adam Trafford
Darley two-time premiership player Darren Leonard will bring up his 250th club game on Saturday when his Devils host Melton South in round 16 of the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.

