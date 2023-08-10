Quality freestanding warehouse | Commercial property

Colliers Ballarat is delighted to offer this quality freestanding warehouse at 26 Laidlaw Drive in Delacombe.
This is an opportunity to secure a quality warehouse and would be ideally suited to owner occupiers or developers alike.
The property features approximately 1572 square metres of Industrial 1 Zoned (IN1Z) land, with a total warehouse area of 600 square metres (approx.) and 26 metres (approx.) of frontage to 26 Laidlaw Drive.
The property is offered with vacant possession and features multiple high clearance doors, office spaces with heating and cooling, flexible configuration with multiple sections, three phase power and solar panels installed.
The property is just metres from major Delacombe roads, Sutton Street and Whitelaw Avenue in the tightly held Delacombe industrial precinct.
It is also near exceptional road linkages to the Western Freeway and Ballarat's CBD, and in close proximity to many national and local businesses.
Don't miss this opportunity to be located close to this continuingly popular location.
