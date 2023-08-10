Renovated Golden Point bungalow perfect for families

Nestled near Ballarat's CBD, popular coffee shops, and a bustling shopping precinct, this delightful property lets you experience the best of both worlds.
The beautifully renovated bungalow is the perfect blend of modern comfort and a prime location, catering to young families and coffee culture enthusiasts alike.
There are three bedrooms, providing ample space for your family to grow, while the sleek bathroom will make you feel pampered.
The open kitchen, meals and family area create a seamless flow, allowing for quality time together and effortless entertaining.
With a dedicated area for barbecues and gatherings around the firepit, it's the place to create cherished memories with friends and family.
The property has secure parking for two vehicles, ensuring convenience and peace of mind.
Embrace the convenience of city living with everything you need right at your doorstep. From the vibrant CBD to charming shops and a diverse range of amenities, you'll never have to venture far for the things you love.
Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of family paradise in a location that celebrates the essence of Ballarat's coffee culture and urban lifestyle. Enquire today and secure your spot in this fantastic community.
