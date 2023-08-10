The driver of a replacement bus from Ballarat to Caroline Springs was allegedly assaulted by a passenger when she asked him to turn down music they were playing from a speaker.
The man accused of the assault, Dean Johnson, was arrested by police in Ballan after the alleged incident on Wednesday, August 9.
Police allege Johnson had been on a replacement bus at 11.30pm when he was asked by the 61-year-old driver to turn his music down due to "offensive lyrics".
Johnson allegedly confronted the driver before an argument ensued between them while the bus was stopped.
Police then alleged Johnson "snapped" at the driver when the bus started moving again, and hit her on the shoulder as she was driving.
He allegedly grabbed the steering wheel of the bus, and attempted to pull on the hand brake, telling the driver, "I will put you through the steering wheel".
A witness to the incident later told police the bus had swerved into incoming traffic during the alleged incident.
Johnson also allegedly punched the driver and the windscreen of the bus, shattering the glass.
Johnson left the bus when it was stationary in Ballan and was arrested at 1am by police, where he was taken to the Bacchus Marsh police station.
He appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 10, to make a self-represented bail application.
Johnson told the court he had been sleeping on the streets for the past two years and had only recent gained stable accommodation.
He was also charged with failing to appear on bail on five separate occasions.
Johnson said the behaviour was "extremely out of character", and that being in vehicles made him feel "funny" due to being kidnapped when he was younger.
Magistrate Gregory Robinson said Johnson had failed to provide compelling reasons for why he should be granted bail - and said he was a risk to the community should he be released.
"I take into account that there is a long criminal history which seems to indicate a life of disfunction and dislocation," the magistrate said.
"Obviously it is untenable for someone to interfere with a bus driver, at all, but particularly one driving a moving vehicle.
"Mr Johnson has referred to mental instabilities, it may well be those that have contributed to his inability to control himself yesterday.
"What really is the driving factor behind my refusal is that the conduct he displayed on the bus, to the 61-year-old female bus driver, really puts him in a category where on could say he is too much of a risk to the community."
