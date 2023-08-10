The Courier
Car crash into power pole blocks Geelong Road, Mount Clear

By The Courier
Updated August 10 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 5:40pm
A busy road in Mount Clear is blocked after a car crashed into a street light pole, forcing it to fall onto the road.

