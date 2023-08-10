A busy road in Mount Clear is blocked after a car crashed into a street light pole, forcing it to fall onto the road.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Geelong Road, near the corner of Olympic Avenue about 5.20pm on Thursday, August 10.
The pole had fallen onto the road, meaning traffic was not able to get through.
Witnesses told The Courier traffic has been forced to divert through side streets while the scene was cleared.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed one person had been taken to St John of God Hospital, however there were no further details at the time.
It is not known how long the section of the road will be blocked for.
