A premiership player is making his first senior appearance in the Central Highlands Football League for the season.
Gordon veteran ruckman Luke Gunnell has been selected to face Creswick at Gordon on Saturday.
Gunnell has not played since being part of the Eagles' victorious grand final team last year.
He has spent most of this season in limbo - undecided on pursuing senior selection.
He has been introduced into the senior line-up after three reserves games, in rounds eight, 12 and 15.
Gunnell will give Gordon a second specialist ruckman and support for Macauley Griffiths, who has carried most of the ruck load for the Eagles this season.
Gordon coach Adam Toohey said Gunnell had taken time away from the game early in the year to have more family time.
"He's been open and honest with us right through on where he's stood."
Toohey said he had no concerns about Gunnell's limited preparation and return so close to finals.
"He's naturally a fit person."
He said another 2022 premiership player and good mate in Tye Murphy had been a major influence in getting Gunnell back.
"He kept urging Luke to give it another go and here we are."
Toohey said he had no hesitation in selecting Gunnell despite the lateness of the season.
"We've used 35 players and everyone's had an opportunity to cement their spot.
"Luke stuck with the club when it was close to folding.
"He's played more than 200 games with the club and is the ultimate Gordon player.
"If a player makes us a better side, that's what's best for the team.
"I have no doubt he makes us a better team," Toohey said.
While Gunnell is an inclusion for the second last home and away round, Tye Murphy is being rested.
Gordon had hoped to have emerging player Daniel Pascoe back after a hamstring strain.
Unfortunately he suffered another hamstring injury in the reserves last round and he might have played his last game of the year.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
